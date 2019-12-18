Television hottie Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with her kidkitod performance in Ishqbaaaz. Not many people know that she had also worked in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ as a sales girl.

Surbhi Chandna recently chosen as the Sexiest Asian Woman 2019.

Surbhi Chandna pens down an emotional note and wrote, “Not been an easy one , happily sacrificed, also people questioning your choices to working extra hard towards the set goal and wish to keep doing so cause this is what i have chosen for myself.”

She further added, “This and much more gives the happiness to my parents which i have craved to see on their beautiful faces and i wish to see them smile looking at these achievements always #5thsexiestasianwoman. From Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma where i didn’t know Acting ka A and played Sweety the sales girl to Sanjivani where i am struggling to better myself everyday and to a lovely journey ahead with lots of learning each day. Embrace the struggle and let it make you stronger!”

On the work front, Surbhi Chandna is busy with ‘Sanjivani’ as she is nailing the character of Dr.Ishani opposite Namit Khanna.

