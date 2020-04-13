Television’s hottest doctor Surbhi Chandna aka Dr.Ishani. Surbhi Chandna without a doubt is a fashionista. Her onscreen style as Dr. Ishani is different and out of the box.

Surbhi Chandna is one of the best fashion icons of television industry.

Surbhi Chandna shared a series of photos on her Instagram and captioned, “Lets Get Dressed And Do NOTHING 🤪 #workfromhome #swipeleftifyouwish”

Surbhi Chandna who is currently under home quarantine. She dresses up to do nothing. As we all miss our makeup and going out. She dresses up to look awesome in the house itself. She shared some adorable pictures in a pink bathrobe.

She is killing in her selfie pictures and her makeup- game is on point. The stunning diva’s lines are quite relatable to every one of us right now as we cannot head out of our homes owing to the current situation.

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s adorable pictures in a pink bathrobe below: