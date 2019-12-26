Sanjivani actress, Surbhi Chandna is currently one of the most popular and talented actresses of television. She has immense popularity and her fan following is very huge.

Surbhi initially rose to fame when she portrayed the role of Anika in the popular show Ishqbaaaz. Her sizzling chemistry with Nakuul Mehta was loved by the audience.

Also Read: Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget and others flaunting their back poses

Surbhi Chandna shared a photo on her Instagram and captioned, “No points for guessing who has got me to the top of #tvpersonality2019 #tvpersonalitysurbhichandna #numerouno #number1 My Mad SC fandom Thankyou Babies, to all the viewers for the votes .. to everybody who is constantly always there Ending 2019 on this high ..Thankyou for the Happiness in my life #scians #scfanfamily #fanpower #fanlove”

She is the winner of the TV personality 2019. She is been selected in the top number 1 position. She is very happy and thanking her fans for all the support and love they showed her.

On the work front, Surbhi Chandna is currently seen in ‘Sanjivani’ opposite Namit Khanna.

Check out the Surbhi Chandna's post below:

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna's Instagram post