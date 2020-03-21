  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Lifestyle
  3. Surbhi Jyoti looks drop dead gorgeous in latest photoshoot

Surbhi Jyoti looks drop dead gorgeous in latest photoshoot

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Mar 2020 13:30:33 IST

Naagin fame Surbhi Jyoti looks stunning in this picture. Surbhi Jyoti has not only wowed the audience with her great outfits on the show but has also brought in new styles with her online presence. The actor is also known to set fashion goals with everything she wears.

She has repeatedly shown her fans how versatile she is, by playing roles like Zoya in Qubool Hai and Bela in Naagin 3. She is also an internet sensation. Surbhi is also known for having a great sense of style. Here are pictures of Surbhi Jyoti slaying in a gown.

Yesterday Surbhi Jyoti shared a photo on her Instagram account. In this picture, she looks so pretty. Check out the Surbhi Jyoti's photo below:

Surbhi Jyoti  Surbhi Jyoti looks stunning in picture

View this post on Instagram

🤍🖤 @subisamuel @anusoru @reshmaamerchant

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

Surbhi Jyoti looks stunning in picture

Surbhi Jyoti looks stunning in picture

Surbhi Jyoti looks stunning in picture

Related Topics

Fashion & LifestyleDrape Story: Rashami Desai, Anushka Sharma, Jennifer Winget and other celebs Plain Color Saree look

Drape Story: Rashami Desai, Anushka Sharma, Jennifer Winget and other celebs Plain Color Saree look

Fashion & LifestyleKatrina Kaif, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor and other celebs slay in white shrug

Katrina Kaif, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor and other celebs slay in white shrug

Fashion & LifestyleShady Affair: Deepika Padukone knows exactly how to use glares to seal the look

Shady Affair: Deepika Padukone knows exactly how to use glares to seal the look

Fashion & LifestyleBaby Doll Sunny Leone's Knotty Affair will blow your mind

Baby Doll Sunny Leone's Knotty Affair will blow your mind

Fashion & LifestyleBigg Boss 13 Contestant Mahira Sharma shares her fitness routine

Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Mahira Sharma shares her fitness routine

Fashion & LifestyleUrvashi Rautela's fitness regime in quarantine

Urvashi Rautela's fitness regime in quarantine

Fashion & LifestyleDrape Story: Rashami Desai, Anushka Sharma, Jennifer Winget and other celebs Plain Color Saree look

Drape Story: Rashami Desai, Anushka Sharma, Jennifer Winget and other celebs Plain Color Saree look

Fashion & LifestyleSurbhi Jyoti looks drop dead gorgeous in latest photoshoot

Surbhi Jyoti looks drop dead gorgeous in latest photoshoot

FeatureYeh Hai Mohabbatein serial songs

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein serial songs