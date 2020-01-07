  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sussanne Roshan's vacay pics with her 'modern family'

Sussanne Roshan's vacay pics with her 'modern family'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Jan 2020 03:00:45 IST

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Sussanne Khan has posted a fresh lot of pictures of her vacation with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan on Instagram.

In the picture Sussanne is seen having fun with what she calls her "modern family". There's Hrithik and Sussanne, and then there are the kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, and also Hrithik's parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky, along with Hrithik's sister Sunaina and his cousins Ehsaan and Pashmina.

"The Modern Family - 2 boys, a mom and a dad, cousins and brothers, sisters, grandparents, granduncle and aunt and 2 friends. New bonds and a heart full of smiles. Everyday life that feels empowering. 2020 here we come... Processing our best while carving the slopes," Sussanne captioned the pic, reports ndtv.com.

--IANS

vnc/sdr/

NewsBeyonce Knowles faces criticism for not giving standing ovation to Joaquin Phoenix

Beyonce Knowles faces criticism for not giving standing ovation to Joaquin Phoenix

NewsAmy Jackson urges fans to donate for devastation in Australia

Amy Jackson urges fans to donate for devastation in Australia

NewsSiddhant Chaturvedi's epic reply to Ananya Pandey's nepotism comment goes viral

Siddhant Chaturvedi's epic reply to Ananya Pandey's nepotism comment goes viral

NewsBrad Pitt opens up on his friendship with Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt opens up on his friendship with Jennifer Aniston

NewsAnanya Panday jets off to a hill station for the next shooting schedule of Khaali Peeli

Ananya Panday jets off to a hill station for the next shooting schedule of Khaali Peeli

NewsJohn Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur to join hands for 'Ek Villain 2'

John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur to join hands for 'Ek Villain 2'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Illegal Weapon 2.0 from Street Dancer 3D

Song Lyrics of Illegal Weapon 2.0 from Street Dancer 3D

NewsBeyonce Knowles faces criticism for not giving standing ovation to Joaquin Phoenix

Beyonce Knowles faces criticism for not giving standing ovation to Joaquin Phoenix

NewsAmy Jackson urges fans to donate for devastation in Australia

Amy Jackson urges fans to donate for devastation in Australia