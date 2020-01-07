Sussanne Roshan's vacay pics with her 'modern family'

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Sussanne Khan has posted a fresh lot of pictures of her vacation with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan on Instagram.

In the picture Sussanne is seen having fun with what she calls her "modern family". There's Hrithik and Sussanne, and then there are the kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, and also Hrithik's parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky, along with Hrithik's sister Sunaina and his cousins Ehsaan and Pashmina.

"The Modern Family - 2 boys, a mom and a dad, cousins and brothers, sisters, grandparents, granduncle and aunt and 2 friends. New bonds and a heart full of smiles. Everyday life that feels empowering. 2020 here we come... Processing our best while carving the slopes," Sussanne captioned the pic, reports ndtv.com.

--IANS

