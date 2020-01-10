  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sussanne Khan shares an adorable post on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Sussanne Khan shares an adorable post on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Sussanne Khan shares an adorable post on Hrithik Roshan's birthday (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Jan 2020 12:54:00 IST

On Hrithik Roshan's 46th birthday on Friday, his former wife Sussanne Khan wished the actor and said that he's the most incredible man she knows.

Sussanne on Friday took to Instagram, where she shared a clip featuring Hrithik and their sons -- Hridhaan, Hrehaan Roshan. She even dedicated the "War" actor with the "Best Daddy Award".

Also Read: Birthday Special Hrithik Roshan's Iconic dance steps

"Happiest Happiest Birthday Rye... you are the most incredible Man I know... #tothebestoflifeaheadofyou #10thjan2020???? #bestdaddyaward #bestphilosophertoo," she captioned the clip.

Hrithik married Sussanne in December 2000 in a private ceremony in Bangalore. The two welcomed their first son Hrehaan in 2006 and their second son Hridhaan in 2008.

They two separated in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the actioner "War", directed by Siddharth Anand. It also featured Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

Related Topics

NewsWhy Kristen Stewart is proud of her ex-beau Robert Pattinson?

Why Kristen Stewart is proud of her ex-beau Robert Pattinson?

NewsTaylor Swift, Lizzo, Ariana Grande & more nominated for 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Ariana Grande & more nominated for 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards

NewsHow Bradley Cooper helped Brad Pitt in his journey to sobriety

How Bradley Cooper helped Brad Pitt in his journey to sobriety

NewsKajol recalls the bitter moments of her life

Kajol recalls the bitter moments of her life

News'Jojo Rabbit' gets India release date

'Jojo Rabbit' gets India release date

NewsHere's what Kareena Kapoor said on how much Taimur's nanny makes

Here's what Kareena Kapoor said on how much Taimur's nanny makes

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah : A Special Punjabi guest to visit gokuldham society to celebrate lohri

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah : A Special Punjabi guest to visit gokuldham society to celebrate lohri

NewsHindi Diwas: Kangana Ranaut urges all mothers to teach their children Hindi

Hindi Diwas: Kangana Ranaut urges all mothers to teach their children Hindi

NewsSalman Khan's upcoming film to release on Eid 2021

Salman Khan's upcoming film to release on Eid 2021