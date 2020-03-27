Suyyash Rai shaves off beard after 5 yrs, feels like 'chilla hua anda'

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actor-singer Suyyash Rai has undergone a huge makeover, shaving off his beard after five years.

On Friday, the "Khushnuma" singer took to social media and shared his shaven look. He also shared that his mother will be very happy to see him without beard. However, Suyyash feels that he is looking like a "chilla hua anda".

"Kaafi log khush honge aur kaafi dukhi bhi. khush team me meri maaa...and dukhi team me main. Shaved after 5 years.... I look like chilla hua anda," Suyyash wrote.

Seeing his shaven look, actor Karan Wahi commented: "Sahi hai."

Another one wrote: "Who is this little kid?"

Suyyash and his wife Kishwer are doing their best to make their fans entertained amid coronavirus lockdown. They have been making videos that show them singing songs, working out and cooking.

--IANS

sim/vnc