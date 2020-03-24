  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Swara Bhasker: World facing a dangerous pandemic

Swara Bhasker: World facing a dangerous pandemic

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Mar 2020 19:42:04 IST

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actress Swara Bhasker feels the whole world is facing a huge and dangerous pandemic, and says that it is time to leave aside political differences and do our bit for the safety of the country.

"The whole world is facing a huge and dangerous pandemic.. it has been found that self quarantine and social distancing slow the speed with which the virus spreads," Swara said.

"As our government makes efforts to bring the situation under control- as responsible citizens we must do our bit and follow the prescribed restrictions. Every movement has to adapt into the reality of the moment. And at this moment it is important that we leave aside our political differences and do our bit for the safety of the country and the whole world," she added.

Earlier this week, the actress had posted on Instagram, urging the protesters to go home and self isolate due to the threat of the coronavirus.

She posted: "My appeal to ALL the sit-in protests in times of Corona We are committed to the Constitution and we are committed to the values of the Constitution. At a time of global pandemic - as the Corona virus Covid-19 spreads all over India rapidly.. self quarantine, isolation and social distancing are the only ways to lessen the speed with which this virus spreads. As citizens it is our duty to isolate ourselves and social distance. In light of these developments- my appeal to the amazing Dadis of Shaheen Baugh and all the fiesty women and people of the sit-in protests across the country: Stand Up! Self isolate! Vacate the streets!"

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsKriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working with Hrithik Roshan comes true

Kriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working with Hrithik Roshan comes true

NewsTerence Lewis cooks a homely meal for his watchmen during the COVID-19 lock-down

Terence Lewis cooks a homely meal for his watchmen during the COVID-19 lock-down

NewsYo Yo Honey Singh shares some kicks and punches you can do at home. Check it out!

Yo Yo Honey Singh shares some kicks and punches you can do at home. Check it out!

NewsGood cop, Bad cop- he has played them all! Watch Sanjay Dutt as an IAS officer

Good cop, Bad cop- he has played them all! Watch Sanjay Dutt as an IAS officer

NewsAlaya F tells us about how she drives herself everyday to keep her acting skills up to speed!

Alaya F tells us about how she drives herself everyday to keep her acting skills up to speed!

NewsCoronavirus Outbreak: Vivek Agnihotri to sell his paintings and raise money

Coronavirus Outbreak: Vivek Agnihotri to sell his paintings and raise money

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Available' by Justin Bieber

Song Lyrics of 'Available' by Justin Bieber

NewsKriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working with Hrithik Roshan comes true

Kriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working with Hrithik Roshan comes true

NewsTerence Lewis cooks a homely meal for his watchmen during the COVID-19 lock-down

Terence Lewis cooks a homely meal for his watchmen during the COVID-19 lock-down