Swwapnil Joshi in an intense role in 'Samantar' teaser

Samantar Teaser
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Mar 2020 14:13:44 IST

MX Player drops the teaser of its next Marathi web series starring Swwapnil Joshi. Directed by Satish Rajwade, this thriller web series marks Swwapnil’s digital debut and also features Tejaswini Pandit.

Troubled and frantic in the teaser of the new Marathi MX Original Series – Samantar, Swwapnil Joshi is seen in an intense role while on the quest to find someone. Promising to be a riveting thriller, the stage seems set for a gripping narrative that also marks his digital debut.

The thriller web series also stars Tejaswini Pandit and is directed by Satish Rajwade.

Check out the Samantar teaser below:

