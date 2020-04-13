Swwapnil Joshi launches his website

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Popular Marathi actor Swwapnil Joshi has launched his website.

"I wanted to create a direct access channel between fans, well-wishers and fraternity. There have been instances when writers or directors have not been able to get in touch with me but now I am actually one click away through my website," he said.

"There have been multiple complaints regarding people taking money on my name without any authorisation. There is a contact section on my website and people can get in touch with me directly," he added.

He will be updating about his latest events, his photos can be downloaded for free. There will be information about his endorsements, movie promotions and more on website swwapniljoshi.com.

"The website is beautiful. I feel it's of international standard and I am the first Marathi star to create such an interface. Let's connect there and we should all have some fun and great engagements there," said the actor.

He has appeared in hit Marathi films such as "Checkmate", "Amhi Satpute" and "Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai".

To the Hindi TV audience, he is best known for playing the title role of Lord Krishna in Ramanand Sagar's mythological TV show "Krishna" in 1993.

As of now, he is being lauded for his performance in the Marathi web series "Samantar".

