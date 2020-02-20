  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Taapsee: 'Being daddy's girl made things easy, difficult for Amrita'

Taapsee: 'Being daddy's girl made things easy, difficult for Amrita'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Feb 2020 14:41:49 IST

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu, who currently awaits the release of "Thappad", shared an interesting post about the importance of parents support in shaping an individual's life, especially that of a woman's.

Taapsee on Thursday took to Twitter, where she shared a still from the film, posting a picture of herself along with her onscreen father Kumud Mishra.

She captioned it: "Being daddy's girl is what made things easy/difficult fr Amrita (Taapsee's character). The fact she thought her partner will be someone like her father got her expectations soar high but when they crashed, he was there to hold her from falling. Witness this beautiful father daughter relationship #Thappad."

The film directed by Anubhav Sinha also stars actors Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi and Ram Kapoor.

"Thappad" is scheduled to open on February 28.

--IANS

dc/bg

NewsAnubhav Sinha on the response received at Thappad special screening

Anubhav Sinha on the response received at Thappad special screening

NewsSanjay Mishra on receiving such a positive response for the trailer of 'Kaamyaab'

Sanjay Mishra on receiving such a positive response for the trailer of 'Kaamyaab'

NewsAyushmann Khurrana is all praises for Tahira Kashyap's filmmaking style

Ayushmann Khurrana is all praises for Tahira Kashyap's filmmaking style

NewsNora Fatehi all set to woo fans in Paris

Nora Fatehi all set to woo fans in Paris

NewsLizzo reveals why she is 'so popular right now'

Lizzo reveals why she is 'so popular right now'

NewsDebina Bonnerjee to play negative role in upcoming fantasy show

Debina Bonnerjee to play negative role in upcoming fantasy show

NewsAnubhav Sinha on the response received at Thappad special screening

Anubhav Sinha on the response received at Thappad special screening

NewsSanjay Mishra on receiving such a positive response for the trailer of 'Kaamyaab'

Sanjay Mishra on receiving such a positive response for the trailer of 'Kaamyaab'

NewsAyushmann Khurrana is all praises for Tahira Kashyap's filmmaking style

Ayushmann Khurrana is all praises for Tahira Kashyap's filmmaking style