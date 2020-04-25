Taapsee Pannu: Have been a rebel since childhood

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu says she has been a rebel by nature since childhood, and that reflects in her choice of films.

"I was very sure I wanted to be a part of 'Thappad'. It is an honour to have worked with Anubhav sir on this project where he approached a sensitive topic in the most impactful way possible," Taapsee said.

"I have been a rebel by nature since childhood, and that reflects in my choice of films. The last 6 months have been very interesting for me. From doing stand-up comedy to this incredibly nuanced role in 'Thappad;, I have had the opportunity to really expand my range of work," Taapsee added.

"Thappad" features Taapsee in a starring role and also features Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor, and Kumud Mishra in important roles.

Directed and produced by Sinha, the film has been critically appreciated for breaking norms and stereotypes with its gripping storyline. It will have its digital premiere on May 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

