Taapsee Pannu reveals her idea of a dream vacay spot

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Apr 2020 19:03:37 IST

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu loves travelling to places that mainly have "good restaurants" or a "beach" or historical connection.

On Saturday, the "Pink" actress posted a throwback picture from her Rome Vacation, sharing her idea of holidaying.

"One of those trips I just decided to take very impulsively. Rome. Was in my list since long time. I love seeing places which should either have beach, crystal blue water n good restaurants or should have a lot of history to know n study about and have a lot of good restaurants.

Basically good restaurants is the basic common key here. I loved using all the local apps to find me local transport n restaurants to dine in. Quaint cafes which make youpause," she wrote.

Taapsee also emphasised on how important is it to explore new things

"I think it will be some till I experience the thrill of travelling again. But until then, we can make a list of all places in the world we want to see coz life is too short and we all have witnessed that it's quite possible that things won't be the same tomorrow," she added.

On the film front, Taapsee has plenty of projects in her kitty. After giving a stellar performance in "Thappad", she will be seen in "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket" and "Shabaash Mithu".

