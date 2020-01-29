Saand Ki Aankh fame actress Taapsee Pannu will be seen playing the real-life former Indian Women’s Cricket Team captain Mithali Raj in her biopic Shabaash Mithu.

Today Taapsee Pannu shared a poster on her Instagram accout and wrote,'I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.” The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it. Skipper, u will be the ultimate ‘Game Changer’ ! @mithaliraj.

In the poster, Taapsee Pannu can be seen wearing the blue cricket jersey that our country is proud of. She can be seen acing the shot with rage and passion to win in her eyes and the conviction for the game.

On the other hand, Mithali Raj also shared a poster on her Instagram account and wrote, "Thanking Taapsee, Mithali wrote, “Thanks@taapsee!! Looking forward to you bringing life to my story on the big screen!”

There is a flood of cricket in Bollywood right now. On one hand, Ranveer Singh's Kapil Dev look is going viral, so now Taapsee Pannu has also come to make a place in this list.

Check out the Taapsee Pannu's 'Shabaash Mithu' poster below:

Shabaash Mithu First Poster

Mithali Raj thanks Taapsee Pannu for ‘Shabaash Mithu