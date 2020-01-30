Taapsee Pannu shares 'Thappad' first look

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Jan 2020 15:33:17 IST

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu has shared the first look poster of her upcoming film "Thappad". In the poster, the actress looks like she has been struck hard by someone.

The poster also has a thought provoking line - "Thappad: Bas itni si baat?"

Making it more impactful, Taapsee captioned the poster: "Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai? (Is it just a small thing?) Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai? (Is it justified in the name of love?) Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai! #Thappadfirstlook."

Filmaker Rahul Dholakia found it "powerful" and so did many netizens.

"To put it in perspective, looking at what we aim to convey with our film, I can say 'Thappad' is this year's 'Pink'," Taapsee had said earlier about the film.

This is director Anubhav Sinha's next film after achieving critical and box Office success with "Article 15".

The makers of the movie will release the trailer on January 31.

"Thappad" also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza and Ram Kapoor.

Produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar, the film will release on February 28.

