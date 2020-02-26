  1. Home
  3. Taapsee Pannu will 'wait and conspire' to work with Hrithik Roshan

Taapsee Pannu and Hrithik Roshan
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Feb 2020 17:15:22 IST

Actress Taapsee Pannu confesses being a fan of Hrithik Roshan and says she will "wait and conspire" to ensure she gets to work with the Bollywood superstar.

"I am a fan of Hrithik Roshan. I went up to him on Dia's (Mirza) birthday and confessed that I really wanted to click a selfie with him. But instead of clicking a picture right now, I will wait and conspire that we do a movie together, and I'll take my chance then," Taapsee said.

Taapsee also opened up about her other idols. She said she is a huge fan of all sportspersons who make the nation proud.

"I really admire our country's sports personalities, too, and I would love to click pictures with them. They are real heroes of our nation," she opened up, on "The Kapil Sharma Show".

The actress was joined by her "Thappad" co-star Dia Mirza and director Anubhav Sinha on comedian Kapil Sharma's chat show.

