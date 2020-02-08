Taapsee's reply to questions on her voting right in Delhi

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Feb 2020 14:51:08 IST

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu was one of the early birds to cast her vote in Delhi on Saturday. But soon her voting right was being questioned on social media because she lives in Mumbai. She had a befitting reply: "You can take a girl out of Delhi but you can not take Delhi out of this girl".

Taapsee took to Twitter to share her family photo flaunting their inked fingers and captioned it: "'Pannu Parivaar' has voted. Have you #VoteDelhi #EveryVoteCounts."

One Twitter user commented on the photo: "Why are people who live in Mumbai deciding for us, it's been quite a long time since @taapsee shifted to Mumbai. She should get her vote shifted too."

Taapsee replied saying: "I am living in Delhi as much if not more than Mumbai. My income is taxed through Delhi and I am more of a Delhite than a lot of others who might just be living here but probably don't contribute. Kindly don't question my citizenship, worry about yours n your contribution to it."

"And also to add, you can take a girl out of Delhi but you can not take Delhi out of this girl. And YOU are no one to tell me what I SHOULD do and what I SHOULD NOT! I guess this response will be enough to tell u how much of a Delhiite I am," she added.

Taapsee had flown to her hometown Delhi just to cast her vote. She has been shooting in Haridwar for the upcoming "Haseen Dillruba".

She is also gearing up for the release of "Thappad", which will hit the screens on February 28.

