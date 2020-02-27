The language war between residents of Gokuldham Society from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited will take an interesting turn when Babeetta gets offended by Jethaa Lal and vows not to talk to him again.

The hilarious situation at Gokuldham with each resident speaking in his or her mother tongue gets tricky when Iyer twists Jethaa Lal’s Gujarati to tell Babeetta that he poked fun at her Bengali speaking.

Taking offence Babeetta storms off, vowing not to talk to Jethaa Lal again. Jethaa Lal is confused as to how his statement was twisted by Iyer and relayed to Babeetta in Bengali, which he couldn’t understand. Being unable to clear his position, Jethaa Lal feels anxious and confides in his man Friday Taarak Mehta to diffuse the situation. But, Taarak Mehta is highly irritated with the whole language supremacy issue and refuses to help him.

So, will Jethaa Lal be able to sort out the differences with Babeetta or will she continue to ignore him? Will the residents realize that insisting on sticking to their languages is only making them drift apart?