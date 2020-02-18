The upcoming episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see a panicked Bhide try almost every trick up his sleeve to find out what Tapu is up to for Valentine’s Day.

Suspicious that Tapu will try to court Sonu to eventually get married to her Bhide decides to not even give Tapu the chance and decides to leave Gokuldham Society for the day to go to Khandala with Madhavi and Sonu.

From getting a sneak peek into the Club House where Tapu sena is rehearsing, to eavesdropping on them chatting about Tapu’s apprehension about how Sonu will react to his proposal, Bhide unsuccessfully tries to find out if his worst fear of Tapu and Sonu eloping will come true.

He even tactfully persuades Jethaa Lal to enquire about Tapu’s secret surprise for the evening. But even that does not fetch him much information. Finally, not knowing what to do and to avoid the evening’s programme, Bhide decides to exit Gokuldham with Madhavi and Sonu for the day.

Tapu with the rest of the sena try hard to persuade and convince Sonu to not go, but Bhide promises to return by evening to attend the programme with no intention of doing so. However unfortunately, luck does not seem to be in Bhide’s favor. Within a couple of hours of leaving, the trio returns to Gokuldham Society because of extremely bad traffic. Tapu sena gets charged up again on the news of Sonu returning and resumes preparing for the surprise function.

Will Tapu really propose to Sonu in front of everyone? Will Bhide be somehow able to stop it from happening? Will he be able to convince Jethaa Lal do something about it?