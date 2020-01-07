Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 2900 Happysodes

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will complete 2900 episodes today on 7th January 2020. The fiction comedy show is the first of its kind that has been running uninterruptedly for over a decade and is due to complete its 12th year later this year.

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah is a clean family-oriented show which serves critical social issues based stories with a garnishing of wit and comedy. What makes the show unique is its viewer base that includes everyone from young children to senior citizens, bringing cheer and laughter to everybody.

While the show has successfully won the hearts of viewers, it has also won several accolades. The Honorable Prime Minister – Shri Narendra Modi has bestowed upon Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the title of ambassador for the Swachh Bharat Campaign.

This has elevated the show’s position to a new and distinguished level. In the interest of the Society and the Nation as a whole, the show has dedicated several episodes to raising awareness on various subjects including Water Conservation, Cleanliness campaign, Women Empowerment, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, among others.

“It feels great that our show has completed 2900 happysodes which are full of happiness and laughter that are delivered with a social touch, and it is still going strong! It does feel very special that it is the only daily family Comedy TV show in the world to achieve this without any leaps. The strength of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as a show is great concept, innovative stories and unique storytelling.

To achieve this, is surely a good feeling as hard work, focus and dedication never goes waste. This feat would not have been possible without the constant support and love from our viewers and hard work of the entire team of TMKOC and SAB TV. 2020 has started with a bang for us and we have many more interesting tracks for our audience in the show for this year!" says Mr. Asit Kumarr Modi, Creator of the show.

“2900 happysodes J! Congratulations from TMKOC Family to each one of you! There is so much excitement on the set every day and all the people associated with the show that shooting every single episode feels very fresh even after 11 years. An accomplishment of this magnitude would not have been possible without the constant support and love of our viewers and the hard work of the entire team,” says Dilip Joshi who plays the role of Jethaa Lal.

The Gokuldham Society in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is often referred to as the mini-India since it encompasses a cultural diversity that’s as rich and diverse as it is in the country.

In the journey that is about to complete a whopping 2900 episodes, all of its artists have received much admiration and love from viewers across the nation and every character has made a place in the hearts of millions of people.

“Over the making of these 2900 episodes, I have become part of a bigger and loving family of Gokuldham Society. There is still a long way to go from here and I just pray that we continue to receive the love and support of our viewers like we have been receiving for over the last 11 years.

After all, it is this affection from audiences that drives us to put in more efforts to make the show even more entertaining. In the year 2020, we promise to bring you shows that will be full of surprises, loads of fun and laughter, and above all, great entertainment!” says Mandar Chandwadkar who plays the role of Bhide.