Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Mar 2020 15:01:03 IST

The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will dedicate a special episode on Coronavirus and educate the public on basic hygiene to maintain to keep the virus at bay.

The episode will see Iyer returning from work and announcing to the purush mandal of Gokuldham Society about him receiving the additional responsibility of supervising a new project. When Jethaa Lal steps forward to congratulate him, Iyer refuses to shake his hand and instead just does a Namaste.

Taking offence Jethaa Lal backs off and complains that he felt insulted by Iyer’s gesture. That is when everyone advises him that it is better to avoid physical contact in today’s time due to the virus.

Just when everyone agrees that for the next few days people should indeed avoid close physical proximity with others, Sodhi enters the compound with a large hello and comes forward to hug everyone in his inimitable style. Everyone tries to avoid Sodhi’s bear hug and run away from him. Sodhi is unable to fathom why people are avoiding his ‘jhappi’ and chases them.

Finally Taarak Mehta makes him realize that people are weary of physical contact due to the Coronavirus and maybe Sodhi too should keep his grand hug away for a few days. He also goes on to educate everyone on basic hygiene like washing hands with soap and sanitizers before eating and avoiding coughing or sneezing in public.

