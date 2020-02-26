The residents of Gokuldham Society from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) are in the midst of a language war, which is getting more and more bizarre by the day.

The debate over whose language is superior started with the routine task of writing the ‘Thought of the Day’ on the notice board. It then spilled over to spoken language with each resident insisting on speaking in his or her mother tongue.

Now the mahila mandal has decided to be the flag bearers of their languages. Even the routine task of shopping for vegetables gets very interesting. When the vegetable vendor comes to the Society all the women folk gather around her to buy their daily supply of veggies.

That is when Babeetta spots a large brinjal and asks in Bengali the price for the ‘beguna’. At the same time, Roshan also asks in Gujarati the price of the ‘ringan’. The vegetable vendor is confused what they are talking about and since there is only one brinjal, she wonders if they are asking about different vegetables.

Just then Madhavi interjects in Marathi that they are haggling over the same vegetable. In the ensuing confusion both women decide to let go of the brinjal. Hassled over having to deal with the women speaking in different languages the vegetable vendor decides to sell her vegetables elsewhere. The women are left smarting without having done their daily shopping.

