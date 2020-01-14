In the upcoming episode – Lohri special, of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), residents of Gokuldham Society celebrate a memorable Lohri with Punjabi singing sensation Jassie Gill.

Invited as a special guest by Tapu sena to be part of the first ever Lohri celebrations at Gokuldham Society, making a grand Punjabi entry on a tractor, Jassie Gill had its residents sway to some of his popular numbers. He also sung a special Lohri song, much to the delight of the Sodhis who were to fly to Punjab for Lohri, but had to cancel due to bad weather.

Earlier, the residents of Gokuldham Society had decided to celebrate Lohri for the first time after seeing a dejected Roshan Singh Sodhi and his family return from the airport. Everyone chipped in to help with the coordination for the celebrations to make the Sodhis feel at home.

Tapu sena then pulled off a surprise by inviting the very popular Punjabi singer Jassie Gill as the special guest for the festivities. It was a memorable evening for all residents as they got to witness firsthand the pomp and gaiety of Lohri, as is celebrated in Punjab. The merriments, colors, folk songs and dancing that marks Lohri was brought out in full fervor by Jassie Gill’s presence.

Tune in to watch the very special episode with Jassie Gill who stars in the movie ‘Panga’ opposite Kangana Ranaut, releasing on 24th January 2020.