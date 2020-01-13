The residents of Gokuldham turn out in their finest traditional Punjabi attire to celebrate their first ever Lohri in the Society. Women deck up in brightly colored Patiala suits with matching jootis and parandas (traditional hair extensions). Some men are sporting the traditional Punjabi tamba and kurta along with the pagdi, while others chose the kurta-pajama look.

“It was a lovely experience to dress up in traditional Punjabi attire complete with the chunri and participate in the Lohri dance. It gave us a glimpse of the diversity in our country and feel the joie de vivre of Punjabi festivals,” says Sonalika Joshi who plays the role of Madhavi Bhide in the show.

“Celebrating different festivals keeps us connected and makes us relive the camaraderie of living together with all our unique practices in the country. This was a wonderful opportunity for us to experience the large heartedness and lavishness of Punjabis,” says Ambika Ranjankar who plays the roles of Komal Haathi.

“We danced to our hearts content, thanks to the wonderful Lohri celebrations made memorable by the songs of Jassie Gill. It was a one off experience to see everyone shaking a leg from the elderly to the youngest in the Society. Punjabi songs and bhangra make people lose their inhibitions and participate with full passion,” says Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who plays the role of Roshan.

“To be healthy one needs to be happy and joyful. The Lohri celebrations at Gokuldham Society got everyone to shake a leg and dance to their hearts content. It was truly a memorable evening full of music, dance and laughter,” says Nirmal Soni who plays the role of Dr. Haathi.