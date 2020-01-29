The residents of Gokuldham Society from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), are in a tizzy over an SMS message.

Gokuldham’s ‘ekmeva’ Secretary Bhide was the first to receive the offensive calling him ‘bewakoof’ (idiot). Subsequently, most residents of the society, save Jethaa Lal, also receive the same message on their phones. They check with each other and are curious how all residents of the society are getting the same message.

They realise it must be an insider who is privy to the mobile numbers of Gokuldham residents. Following this, Bhide uses some nifty detective skills to figure out that the message is being sent by Bagha. When Bhide had gone to Gada Electronics shop to buy something he had noticed that Bagha used the word ‘bewakoof’ a lot.

Bhide then concludes that it must be Bagha who is sending the messages to everyone and confides in the rest of the residents. They all decide to confront Jethaa Lal and demand an explanation for this behaviour from his employee.

“We have all encountered such situations when we receive some insulting messages on our phones, which make us upset. However, there is a hilarious twist to this story, which the audiences will figure out as the truth over the mysterious message unfolds”, says Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays Bhide.