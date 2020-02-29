Jethaa Lal expresses his feelings to Babeetta

The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see the worst side of Iyer till date. Usually, a composed and mild mannered Iyer is fuming with anger at Jethaa Lal and which is not cooling down.

Earlier, Babeetta is seen upset with Jethaa Lal for having poked fun at her for speaking in Bengali. She decides to not talk to Jethaa Lal ever and walks out.

However, not being able to withstand the fact that one of his favourite person in Gokuldham Society won’t talk to him, Jethaa Lal decides to go apologise to Babeetta. He explains to Babeetta how Iyer may have misinterpreted what he had said earlier and that led to the whole misunderstanding.

Further, to convince her that he really respects the Bengali language and that he wouldn’t ever say anything to hurt he feelings, he insists that she teach him some Bengali.

Now mellowed down, Babeetta agrees and tries to teach him to the popular line in the language - Ami Tomar Bhalo Bhashi. She asks him to repeat the line after her, which he does and that’s when Iyer walks in on Jethaa Lal and immediately misunderstands the situation.

Will Babeetta be able to explain what had really happened? Will Iyer calm down or will Jethaa Lal bear the brunt of a terrible misunderstanding? Whatever happens next is sure to make viewers wildly laugh out at the comedy of errors that are yet to transpire.