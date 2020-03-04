  1. Home
  Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal For Pre Holi celebrations at the club house

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal For Pre Holi celebrations at the club house

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
04 Mar 2020

Jethaa Lal is full of josh to celebrate Holi and enters the Club House for a meeting with a water gun in hand. He plans to surprise the committee members by indulging in some pre-Holi fun. However, since he is perennially late, he finds the Club House empty and the meeting over.

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal forces Tapu to drink 'Kadha'

Tapu Sena watches Jethaa Lal enter the Club House with a water gun and decides to follow him with their own water guns. This results in an impromptu pre-Holi celebration inside the Club House.

Jethaa Lal becomes part of Tapu Sena and splashes water on the kids. He is transported back to his childhood days as he plays Holi with gay abandon.

