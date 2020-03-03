The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), will see a hilarious exchange between Jethaa Lal and his son Tapu. Jethaa Lal is exhorting Tapu to drink a special kadha (a bitter concoction of herbs to boost immunity and fight cough & cold), prepared by him.

Tapu is hesitant and refuses to comply saying he is fit and fine and doesn't need to drink the 'kadha'. Jethaa Lal keeps pestering him how they would regularly drink the 'kadha' when they were young and how it has helped ward off illness.

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal in a fix over 'Water Gun' order

Finally Tapu gives in and gulps it down holding his nose. On seeing this Champakklal asks Jethaa Lal also to drink it, since it is good for his health too. Jethaa Lal tries to wriggle out saying he doesn't need it now and has had his share when he was young.

However, Champakklal insists that Jethaa Lal should also drink it and Tapu joins it too saying that is only fair. In the end, Jethaa Lal also has to gulp down his own bitter concoction.

Besides keeping viewers entertained, TMKOC regularly shares relevant social messages and tips for a healthy lifestyle through their comic episodes.