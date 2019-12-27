One nightmare after another, first Iyer and then Jethaa Lal himself dream of the worst about Jethaa Lal not keeping his promise of cooking authentic Gujarati dinner for Iyer’s boss.

However, thankfully, those were just dreams and viewers will see in the upcoming episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah that Jethaa Lal is going to surprise everyone big time! With no help in sight, Jethaa Lal goes to work with a long face, but little does he know that it is here at Gada Electronics that he will finally find a solution to his problem.

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ends 2019 with a bang

Seeing the troubled look on his face, Nattu Kaka and Bagha enquire with Jethaa Lal the the reason for it. After Jethaa Lal has finished explaining about the promise he has made to Babeetta and Iyer about cooking an authentic Gujarati meal, they both inform him that they know all about cooking an authentic meal. This brings back the life into Jethaa Lal’s face and without wasting a moment they assemble all the ingredients for preparing the famous Gujarati ‘Dal Dhokli’.

Served as a curry during lunch or dinner, Dal Dhokli is a proper meal in itself. It is prepared by boiling thick wheat flour noodles (dhokli) in a pigeon pea stew (dal) and is considered comfort food.

However, what we don’t know is if Iyer’s boss will identify the same authentic taste that he has been craving for? Will the Dal Dhokli taste as authentic as he was used to, while in Gujarat? Will Iyer receive a pat on the back for being a great host and will he get into the boss’ good books? Stay tuned for more updates.