The upcoming episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will witness a romantically charged atmosphere in Gokuldham Society. A love that has been nurtured since childhood has today blossomed in their youths and the time has come for expressing the same in front of everyone in the Society.

No wonder, Tapu has been making efforts to let Sonu know how he feels about her and is trying to pull of the love stunt.

Tapu has made plans to announce and express his love for Sonu on Valentine’s Day. However, as we all know, one of the most difficult things to do is to express your love to the person who you love so dearly.

And Tapu too is terrified of doing the same and does not want to leave any stone unturned for Sonu to accept his love. In fact during the shoot in the Club House, Tapu makes a grand entry from a trapeze to the ground – Bollywood style.

However, Raj Anadkat who plays the role of Tapu later admitted that he was a tad nervous while being lowered down from the ceiling.

“The sequence has been shot in a completely romantic and filmy style. Audiences are going to love watching it! For a particular sequence where I am being lowered down with ropes from a height, I almost broke into a sweat.

Although I had rehearsed for it and all was okay, still, during the final take I was shivered a bit. But then I took a deep breath, calmed myself down and got through the shot.

After all, an actor is as good as what he or she can do without fear and hesitation for it to be enjoyed by viewers. I was also nervous proposing to Sonu during the shoot.

This too was nothing similar to what I have acted or done on the show nor did I have the experience shooting for a romantic scene like this. However, even this part went off well and as is the tradition with the show, we try to introduce as many new things as possible and keep the content as fresh as possible. My character too is evolving with time.

When Tapu was a school going child, it was all about his mischiefs and now as a youth, it is all about love and enthusiasm,” says Raj Anadkat who plays Tapu.