Every day should be Women’s Day ideally. However, we love this special day when we are made the center of attention and pampered. On the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah all the women get together and treat each other to goodies and lots of smiles and laughter.

Hope, Indian women achieve much more in the coming years in every field and shine as an example to the rest of the world”, says Mrs. Ambika Ranjankar who plays the role of Mrs Komal Haathi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

“On International Women’s Day, our women’s cricket team will play the finals of the World Cup in Australia. It just shows how far women have come in our country in such a short span. We now have women fighter pilots and the army allows women in combat roles.

Women play a pivotal role in shaping this country’s future. So three cheers to all women who have achieved spectacular milestones in their respective fields and inspire the rest of us” says Sonalika Joshi, who plays the role of Mrs Madhavi Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

“Women are multi-faceted and juggle many roles successfully and have been doing it for centuries now. As we step into a new decade, Indian women will break through the glass ceiling and achieve many more spectacular feats in every discipline.

The world is your oyster will hold true for women in the coming decade. I am looking forward to being a small part of this revolutionary change in the world order”, says Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.