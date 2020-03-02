Taarak Mehta Kao Ooltah Chashmah

Champakk Lal intervenes in the language war and makes the residents realize that fighting over languages is only dividing them. The residents decide to bury the hatchet and communicate in a common language while maintaining pride in their respective language.

It takes a senior citizen's experience and wisdom to make the residents realize that at the end of the day everyone understands only one language - the language of love and happiness.

Everyone appreciates that this unity in diversity is what makes their society unique. They agree to respect all languages and cultures that are represented in the society.

As a treat over the peaceful resolution of the language issue Jethaa Lal decides to finally host his Ubadiyu party again and all residents join in to savor the delicacy. Iyer even invites his boss over for the party since he is particularly fond of Gujarati cuisine.

Ubadiyu is a Gujarati folk recipe that is traditionally prepared in the winter months. An assortment of vegetables including root veggies like potatoes, purple yam, surti papdi, pigeon pea, garlic greens and ajwain.