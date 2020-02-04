Tahir, Amala, Amrita to star in Bhatt's web-series

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Feb 2020 11:20:35 IST

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actors Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amala Paul and Amrita Puri will be starring in Mahesh Bhatt's web-series, based on the relationship of a struggling filmmaker and a top actress of the 70's era.

Bhatt's Vishesh Films and Jio Studios have joined hands for the yet untitled project.

Talking about the project, Bhatt said: "A Fresh start. A new place. It' s a new mindset. Trust the magic of a new beginning in the digital world and wanting to create something extraordinary, our first web show, a dramatic love story goes on floors with these wonderful actors Amala, Tahir and Amrita and our talented director Pushpdeep Bhardwaj along with our partner Jio Studios."

This is not the first time Mahesh is making a film based on a Bollywood actress's life. His 2006 film "Woh Lamhe..." starring Shiney Ahuja and Kangana Ranaut, was supposedly based on Parveen Babi's life, her battle with schizophrenia and her relationship with Mahesh Bhatt to whom she was a lover, as well as a mentor.

The filmmaker also tweeted a photograph of himself along with the actors.

He captioned the image: "The magic of a new beginning! Our first web show, a dramatic love story goes on floors. Take a look at our wonderful cast @Amala_ams @TahirRajBhasin @_Amrita_Puri & Dir @PushpdeepBhardw @jiostudios @VisheshFilms."

Other details related to the films are still under wraps.

--IANS

dc/dpb

