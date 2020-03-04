Tahira Kashyap feeling anxious over coronavirus

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Mar 2020 14:31:44 IST

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap is worried after seeing the increase in the number of people infected by coronavirus in India.

She recently took to Instagram and posted a selfie in which she is seen wearing a mask.

"Trip to delhi... as I entered the airport I saw everyone wearing masks. The sight in itself started giving me anxiety. How are we living? What's happening to my earth? I literally had to call up a friend and get comforted as the anxiety was becoming a sort of panic attack.

"Not seeing faces, not seeing people smile or talk, one sneeze or sniff and people become wary, the sight is really disturbing. This on one side and riots on the other...collective prayers can work is all I know, is all I can hope for," Tahira said.

To lighten up the mood, she humorously mentioned the mask as a piece of fashion accessory.

"On a lighter note these masks are going to be the next Louis Vuittons, mine is a limited edition with intricate convolutions!! I am so fashionable that even with the mask on I am giving my left profile??#traveldairies #travelfears," Tahira added.

According to the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, there are at least 25 positive cases of COVID-19 in India at present.

--IANS

sim/sdr/

