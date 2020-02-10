  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tahira Kashyap in awe of Neena Gupta

Tahira Kashyap in awe of Neena Gupta

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Feb 2020 19:26:31 IST

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap is all set to come up with a short film titled "Pinni", and she is completely in awe of the veteran actress Neena Gupta who plays the lead role in the project.

"It was a big learning experience working with Neenaji. She is an amazing actor. She has been in the industry for such a long time and it feels amazing to see the kind of roles she has done in her career. And now she has brought more to the character of Sudha in my film 'Pinni'," Tahira said.

Tahira shared the film's poster on her Instagram account, in which Neena Gupta is seen standing in front of boxes filled with pinni (a popular Punjabi sweet).

"My obsession with food continues! After #toffee comes #pinni along with some bitter, sweet calories. It's been a 2 year gap between these two but I was busy saving my ass, and someone tells me that was a better proposition and I agree," Tahira added.

"Pinni" will release on February 19.

--IANS

sim/vnc

News'Bigg Boss 13': John Cena roots for Asim Riaz's win

'Bigg Boss 13': John Cena roots for Asim Riaz's win

NewsDebut directors lucky for Vicky Kaushal

Debut directors lucky for Vicky Kaushal

NewsOscars 2020: Tom Hanks does push ups with an army officer

Oscars 2020: Tom Hanks does push ups with an army officer

NewsAnanya Panday shoots for 23 hours non-stop

Ananya Panday shoots for 23 hours non-stop

NewsJanhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati

Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati

NewsWillem Dafoe finds it hard to bond with Robert Pattinson

Willem Dafoe finds it hard to bond with Robert Pattinson

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Lavkar Love Karuya' from Hacked

Song Lyrics of 'Lavkar Love Karuya' from Hacked

FeatureRomantic songs from 'Ishqbaaaz' will make you fall in love

Romantic songs from 'Ishqbaaaz' will make you fall in love

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Arey Pyar Kar le' from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Song Lyrics of 'Arey Pyar Kar le' from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan