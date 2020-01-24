  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tahira Kashyap's b'day bash with breast cancer survivors

Tahira Kashyap's b'day bash with breast cancer survivors

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Jan 2020 19:50:26 IST

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Filmmaker and writer Tahira Kashyap on Thursday met several breast cancer survivors and celebrated her birthday with them.

The meet and greet session was held at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, where Tahira shared the story of her battle with breast cancer with several women. She also cut a cake with the survivors.

"I really enjoyed meeting these amazing and brave women. I relate to their journeys and continue to learn so much from them. Celebrating my birthday with them was a matter of great honour," Tahira, who turned a year older on January 21, said.

A few days ago, Tahira had a grand birthday bash at her home where her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, waspresent along with other celebrities including Twinkle Khanna, Yami Gautam, Sonali Bendre and Rajkummar Rao.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsSong Lyrics of Humraah from Malang

Song Lyrics of Humraah from Malang

NewsTaylor Swift opens up on her past struggle with eating disorder

Taylor Swift opens up on her past struggle with eating disorder

NewsLove Regenerator: Calvin Harris unveils two 90s inspired tracks

Love Regenerator: Calvin Harris unveils two 90s inspired tracks

NewsJacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham's bond gives us major fitness goals

Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham's bond gives us major fitness goals

NewsBigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi lashes out at Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi lashes out at Asim Riaz

NewsRajkumaar Rao caught dozing, Nushrat Bharucha's strict reaction in 'Chhalaang' poster

Rajkumaar Rao caught dozing, Nushrat Bharucha's strict reaction in 'Chhalaang' poster

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'CP-1 by Calvin Harris

Song Lyrics of 'CP-1 by Calvin Harris

Movie ReviewStreet Dancer 3D movie review : A razzling - dazzling muqabala...oh laila

Street Dancer 3D movie review : A razzling - dazzling muqabala...oh laila

NewsFinn Wittrock gets candid about film 'Judy' and his co-actor Renée Zellweger

Finn Wittrock gets candid about film 'Judy' and his co-actor Renée Zellweger