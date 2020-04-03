  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tahira Kashyap starts her series titled 'The Lockdown Tales'

Tahira Kashyap starts her series titled 'The Lockdown Tales'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Apr 2020 21:13:01 IST

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana on Friday started her series, "The Lockdown Tales", to cheer up the mood of people amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

The stories depict emotions and moments from everyday lives of people and how they're affected by the lockdown. The video series will be shared by Tahira on her social media handle. She just posted her first lockdown tale, "6 feet Durr".

"I'm really excited to bring these special stories from everyday life to the people out there. They are really simple stories about humanity but in complex times. I love writing and honestly without any agenda, these stories just started flowing. These lockdown tales are a mere moment or thought taken out from our lives and at times we just need to cherish that," Tahira said.

Apart from this, Tahira recently directed a short film titled "Pinni", which features veteran actress Neena Gupta.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsCovid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

Covid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

NewsCovid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

Covid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

NewsHence proved! Disha Patani is the most desirable actress and no one can match up to that oomph!

Hence proved! Disha Patani is the most desirable actress and no one can match up to that oomph!

NewsRahul Sharma: Today's generation can benefit from watching Ramayan, Mahabharat

Rahul Sharma: Today's generation can benefit from watching Ramayan, Mahabharat

NewsGuru Randhawa gave his family a heartfelt gift and won all our hearts

Guru Randhawa gave his family a heartfelt gift and won all our hearts

NewsCovid-19 scare: Tom Cruise' 'Top Gun: Maverick' gets postponed

Covid-19 scare: Tom Cruise' 'Top Gun: Maverick' gets postponed

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

Song Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

FeatureBarun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs

Barun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs