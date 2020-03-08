Tahira to launch her book 'The 12 commandments of Being A Woman'

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) On the occasion of International Women's Day on Sunday, Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap announced that she is coming up with her new book, titled "The 12 commandments of Being A Woman".

"Super duper stoked to announce my latest book 'The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman'. Books have always fuelled not just my imagination but also observation...This book is special as I pretty much go unfiltered in this one. It's a quirky take towards the experiences of being and becoming a woman, at least in my head," Tahira said.

"The 12 commandments of Being A Woman" will be published by Juggernaut Books later this year.

Chiki Sarkar, publisher and founder of Juggernaut Books, said: "Tahira is a writer with a voice that is completely hers."

Tahira has earlier written books like "I Promise" and "Souled Out".

