  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tahira to launch her book 'The 12 commandments of Being A Woman'

Tahira to launch her book 'The 12 commandments of Being A Woman'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Mar 2020 13:45:42 IST

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) On the occasion of International Women's Day on Sunday, Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap announced that she is coming up with her new book, titled "The 12 commandments of Being A Woman".

"Super duper stoked to announce my latest book 'The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman'. Books have always fuelled not just my imagination but also observation...This book is special as I pretty much go unfiltered in this one. It's a quirky take towards the experiences of being and becoming a woman, at least in my head," Tahira said.

"The 12 commandments of Being A Woman" will be published by Juggernaut Books later this year.

Chiki Sarkar, publisher and founder of Juggernaut Books, said: "Tahira is a writer with a voice that is completely hers."

Tahira has earlier written books like "I Promise" and "Souled Out".

--IANS

sim/

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Women's Day Quotes From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Women's Day Quotes From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

News83: Ranveer Singh recreates the iconic 83 world cup lifting moment

83: Ranveer Singh recreates the iconic 83 world cup lifting moment

NewsTejasswi Prakash shows the meaning of woman power in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10

Tejasswi Prakash shows the meaning of woman power in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10

NewsJanhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday with family and orphanage children

Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday with family and orphanage children

NewsGood start for Tiger's BAAGHI 3, Anubhav's THAPPAD is fair

Good start for Tiger's BAAGHI 3, Anubhav's THAPPAD is fair

NewsSanjivani: Surbhi Chandna shares happy memories from her last day of shoot

Sanjivani: Surbhi Chandna shares happy memories from her last day of shoot

Fashion & LifestyleFringe Hairstyle: Surbhi Jyoti, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma and others sporting a fringe hairstyle

Fringe Hairstyle: Surbhi Jyoti, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma and others sporting a fringe hairstyle

FeatureCan "Corona" help Film Industry?

Can "Corona" help Film Industry?

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Women's Day Quotes From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Women's Day Quotes From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah