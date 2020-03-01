Taimur Ali Khan picks organic veggies at a farm

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 01 Mar 2020 16:50:39 IST

Chandigarh, March 1 (IANS) Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's toddler son Taimur had a busy Sunday as he plucked organic vegetables at a farm.

Kareena is shooting for the superstar Aamir Khan starrer "Lal Singh Chaddha" and Taimur accompanied her for the Chandigarh schedule.

On Sunday, a video shared by Chef Vijay Chauhan from The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, on Instagram showed some adorable clips and photographs of Taimur picking fresh vegetables.

In one clip, Taimur can be seen wearing an apron and holding a pair of scissors as he picks some broccoli in the farm.

The chef captioned the video: "When my friend #taimuralikhanptaudi is back. feel always happy, He did Farm to fork with #ChefVijaychauhan plucked Some organic Vegetables, He cooked food for himself. He loves cooking, Taimur loves to eat green leafy vegetables, soups, salad, garden green fresh Fenugreek parantha. He loved our organic Garden..."

"Laal Singh Chaddha" is directed by "Secret Superstar" maker Advait Chandan. The film is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump", starring Tom Hanks.

The film also features Tamil star Vijay Sethupati.

