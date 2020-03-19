  1. Home
  Taimur Ali Khan's cute expressions will brighten your day

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Mar 2020

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his begum Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan's cuteness is the talkj of the town, he gets a lot of headlines on social media. His photos or videos often fiercely viral.

Taimur Ali Khan always makes fun in front of the media, whom fans like very much. He starts making funny-poor faces, which looks pretty cute.  Those large blue eyes, those puffy cheeks, and those unbelievably cute antics, one picture of him truly have the potential to brighten our days.

Check out the Taimur Ali Khan's Taimur Ali Khan's cute expressions below:

 

Taimur Ali Khan went on a walk with father, also started making strange faces

Taimur Ali Khan's THESE cute expressions have made us obsessed with the little nawab

Aww so cute

Taimur Ali Khan makes cute faces and is beyond adorable

Taimur Ali Khan TEASES media

