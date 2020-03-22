Tamil actor-director Visu dead

Chennai, March 22 (IANS) Tamil movie director, producer, actor, play writer Visu, 74, on Sunday died here due to old age ailments.

Tamil Nadu BJP leaders condoled the death.

Born as M.R. Viswanathan and popularly known as Visu is noted for his family centric movies.

He began his career as an Assistant Director under ace Director late K.Balachandar and later branched off on his own. He also hosted couple of television shows.

Most of the movies directed by him revolved around joint families and the issues faced by them.

Some of Visu's popular movies are 'Samsaram Adhu Minsaram', 'Manal Kayaru', 'Dowry Kalyanam'.

In his condolence message Tamil Nadu BJP President L. Murugan said Visu's death is a great loss for his family and for the art world.

Visu had joined BJP in 2016.

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan also condoled Visu's death.

--IANS

vj/kr