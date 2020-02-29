  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tamil superstar Vijay makes leap year special for fans

Tamil superstar Vijay makes leap year special for fans

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 29 Feb 2020 17:21:31 IST

Chennai, Feb 29 (IANS) Thalapathy Vijay has made the leap year special for his fans. According to reports, the superstar has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film "Master" today, the 29th of February.

It is speculated that Vijay plays a professor named James Duraisamy in the film. "Master" has been shot on location in Delhi, Shivamogga, Neyveli and Chennai.

Ever since the film was announced, the expectations surrounding it have been high. Going by the posters, it is expected that Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will face off in the film.

At a recent event, director Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed that the scenes featuring the two are bound to cause fireworks.

"Master" features a plethora of stars including Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das and Gouri G Kishan among others. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and it is produced by Xavier Britto's XB Film Creators.

IANS

rsn/vnc

NewsIsha Koppikar to turn a cop in upcoming web show

Isha Koppikar to turn a cop in upcoming web show

NewsDivyendu Sharma: The definition of masculinity is changing

Divyendu Sharma: The definition of masculinity is changing

NewsChitrangda Singh expresses her love for handloom craft

Chitrangda Singh expresses her love for handloom craft

NewsInternational Women's Day: Top female artists gear up for a special song

International Women's Day: Top female artists gear up for a special song

News'Step Up 2' star Robert Hoffman shows dance moves to cancer kids

'Step Up 2' star Robert Hoffman shows dance moves to cancer kids

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal expresses his feelings to Babeetta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal expresses his feelings to Babeetta

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Yeh Dooriyan from Love Aaj Kal

Song Lyrics of Yeh Dooriyan from Love Aaj Kal

Movie ReviewGuns of Banaras movie review : A misguided circus

Guns of Banaras movie review : A misguided circus

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Sukoon from It Happened In Calcutta

Song Lyrics of Sukoon from It Happened In Calcutta