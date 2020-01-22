  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Tanhaji...' child actor on 'quiet' Ajay, 'chatty' Kajol

'Tanhaji...' child actor on 'quiet' Ajay, 'chatty' Kajol

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Jan 2020 13:19:24 IST

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Child artiste Arush Nand says he had a great time working with star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol in "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior".

"Sharing screen with superstars Kajol and Ajay Devgn is an experience that I will always cherish. On the set, Ajay Sir was always quiet and Kajol ma'am was always chatty," Arush said.

"I remember when we were doing a song sequence where Ajay Sir had to lift me on his shoulder, Kajol ma'am asked me whether I have eaten or not because otherwise Ajay Sir had to put an extra effort to put on his shoulder! That lightened the mood quite a bit. I was surprised initially, but then Kajol ma'am burst into laughter," he recalled.

Interestingly, Arush's audition for "Tanhaji..." as Ajay and Kajol's on-screen son initially happened with a home video as Arush was having his exams. He later on went to meet the film's director Om Raut.

In the past, he has been part of films like "Neerja", "Phobia" and "Pari".

--IANS

nn/rt

NewsRihanna & Drake spotted together, post breakup with Hassan Jameel

Rihanna & Drake spotted together, post breakup with Hassan Jameel

NewsHimesh Reshammiya to judge singing talent hunt show

Himesh Reshammiya to judge singing talent hunt show

NewsIndian Idol: Neha Kakkar's sweet gesture to a firefighter

Indian Idol: Neha Kakkar's sweet gesture to a firefighter

NewsQuentin Tarantino wants to prioritise his personal life over career

Quentin Tarantino wants to prioritise his personal life over career

NewsJennifer Winget wishes to explore digital platforms

Jennifer Winget wishes to explore digital platforms

NewsTaylor Swift opens up on her mom's cancer

Taylor Swift opens up on her mom's cancer

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Ashley' by Halsey

Song Lyrics of 'Ashley' by Halsey

Fashion & LifestyleAlaya F is the latest 'fashionista' on the block

Alaya F is the latest 'fashionista' on the block

NewsSooraj Barjatya to collaborate with Salman Khan again?

Sooraj Barjatya to collaborate with Salman Khan again?