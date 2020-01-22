'Tanhaji' declared tax-free in Maharashtra

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Jan 2020 16:00:12 IST

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Ajay Devgn's latest historical drama "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" has been given a tax-free status till April 30 by the Maharashtra Cabinet, an official said here on Wednesday.

The decision to waive off GST on ticket sales for the movie came a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders watched the film at a special show in Mumbai.

The martyrdom of Tanaji Malusare -- Commander of the Maratha Empire headed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj -- in the battle of Sinhagad Fort in Pune with the then commander of the fort Udaybhan Sinh Rathore, who was allied with the Mughals, holds a special place in the state's history.

Besides Maharashtra, several other states have also declared the film tax-free.

