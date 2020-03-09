Tanishaa Mukerji, empowers women's day with 'I hate tears'

  1. Home
Tanishaa Mukerji
09 Mar 2020

Known to stand up for social causes close to her heart, like her environmental NGO "Stamp", actor & activist Tanishaa Mukerji has announced an oncoming online series I HATE TEARS. Perfectly timed this "Women's Day", I HATE TEARS is inspired by circumstances that confronted women, who were pushed to a wall, till they decided to fight back. 

The celebrity host Tanishaa Mukerji narrates these dramatised depictions, to motivate women this Women's Day. To replace all sob stories with success stories. Streaming shortly, IHT is not just another web show. 

It's a wake-up call for women to celebrate Women's Day, everyday.Produced by Media Magic, "I Hate Tears" has been conceived, written & directed by Vikram Razdan.

Talking about her new venture Tanishaa sums up saying, "I believe in whatever I do & do whatever I believe in. And I believe that I HATE TEARS is a show, that will stir the conscience of many amongst us. Which will give women the strength to stop wasting time on tears and rather focus on solutions that strive to create their own identity. IHT is a voice to speak up for the woman of today."

