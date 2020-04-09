Tanuj Virwani directs short film amid COVID-19 pandemic

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Amid the coronavirus lockdown, actor Tanuj Virwani, who was last seen in "Inside Edge" and "Code M", has come up with a short film, titled "Urban Incarceration".

The film directed by Tanuj has been shot on his mobile.

"The goal of the short film is to let everyone know that be it a celebrity or a normal everyday officegoing person, we are all in this together and that is what makes us humanIt's sad that it has taken such an extreme situation for us to realise that no one is impenetrable. Hopefully if I can enlighten my fans along with entertaining them this would all be totally worth it . The message is simple . Don't let your paranoia get the better of you. Retain your sanity. This too shall pass," Tanuj said.

He also shared what went behind the making of the movie.

"I shot this on an iPhone 10. I used one of my helpers at home as a stand in I would frame the shot, then make him rehearse and replicate it and eventually shoot it. I didn't write a script per se I just story boarded the entire film and since it has no dialogue it was a matter of piecing it all together," Tanuj added.

--IANS

sim/vnc