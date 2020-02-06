Tanushree Dutta sizzles in black

  1. Home
Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Former beauty queen Tanushree Dutta turned heads in a black outfit.

She is seen posing just like beauty queens - hands confidently placed on her waist and striking a pose.

"Just some random clicks at a local Mumbai hotspot in Versova," she captioned the photos posted on social media on Thursday.

While one found her "fabulous" in the photos, another noticed her "weight loss".

Last month, the former actress had shared that she feels that choreographer Ganesh Acharya should be boycotted by Bollywood and other film industries. Her assertion came after an assistant choreographer filed an FIR against Acharya alleging that he had forced her to watch pornography.

She has in the past accused Acharya of being "complacent" in her #metoo allegations against her "Horn Ok Pleassss" co-star Nana Patekar.

