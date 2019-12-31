  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Dec 2019 18:25:41 IST

The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' (TMKOC) will welcome two very special guests on the very first day of the year 2020. The special guests are none other than Hindi Film industry’s much-loved couple and actors Kajol and Ajay Devgan.

Kajol and Ajay are visiting Gokuldham Society to promote the launch of their upcoming movie – Tanhaji and everyone in the Society is completely bowled over by their presence. However later in the day, it was Kajol and Ajay who were in awe of the dazzling dance performance by Tapu sena.

The youngsters, decked up in traditional costumes performed brilliantly to the Shankara Re Shankara song from the movie. Kajol and Ajay were just amazed seeing their choreography and energy and later applauded them for the fabulous performance.

“We love to dance anyway but when we realised that we would be performing for Kajol and Ajay ji, we got all the more excited. We all put in a lot of efforts in choreographing and preparing for the performance on the song Shankara Re Shankara. Our special guests liked and appreciated our performance which made it a success,” says Palak Sidhwani who plays the role of Sonu in the show.

