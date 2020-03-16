  1. Home
Tara Sutaria excited to sing her debut song (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Mar 2020 12:59:51 IST

Few would be aware that Tara Sutaria is also a singer. The budding actress gets a chance to showcase her vocal skills in Mohit Suris upcoming "Ek Villain 2", and is sure excited about the fact.

"I think I am going to be singing in this film, which is something I have been looking forward to. I am finally getting an opportunity to do so, and I am excited," said Tara about "Ek Villain 2".

The actress, who was seen in "Student Of The Year 2" and "Marjaavaan", has been a professional singer since she was seven, and has sung in operas and musical competitions.

"Ek Villain 2" stars John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani along with Tara. She is has paired opposite "Malang" star Aditya Roy Kapur in the film and reportedly plays a singer in the film, which is scheduled to go on floors in mid 2020.

"Ek Villain 2" is slated to hit the theatres next year on January 8. Could the ongoing coronavirus pandemic jeopardise the film's shoot?

"I am very new to the industry so I don't know about the effects per say so, I wouldn't want to talk about it. Having said that, I think our industry is a very strong and tough industry. We will come through, no matter what the situation is and I feel we are going to come back with a bang," declared Tara, while interacting with the media at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2020.

The actress also has Milan Lutharia's "Tadap" coming up. Thrme film is a remake of the Telugu hit "RX 100" and it marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty.

