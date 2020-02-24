Taylor Swift celebrated her beau Joe Alwyn’s 29th birthday with a dinner date at a luxurious hotel Bob Bob Ricard on Friday night.

According to a reports, the famous lovebirds were spotted heading out for dinner at the luxurious London hot spot. They were accompanied by famed singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn and other close friends who joined them at a table of six for dinner.

"They had fun drinking champagne at the table by pushing a button that says 'Press for Champagne' and having it immediately dispensed. They were there for several hours enjoying the night," according to a source.

The group was later spotted playing a game with Taylor Swift’s driver dropping off some books on the dinner table including the Oxford English Dictionary and A Month in the Country.

While the star couple who been dating for more than two years, have kept their romance mainly out of the spotlight, Swift did briefly hinted on falling for Alwyn in her recent Netflix documentary 'Miss Americana'. In the film, the couple were also seen embracing each other during her 'Reputation tour'.

Swift had earlier opened up about her relationship with Joe Alwyn in her documentary, revealing, "I was also falling in love with someone who had a really wonderfully normal, balanced, grounded life."